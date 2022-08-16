Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) is -89.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 84.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -11.75% and -50.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.68 million and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -78.87% off its SMA200. KPRX registered -90.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.25%.

The stock witnessed a -41.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.36%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.25% over the week and 10.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.71% and -93.38% from its 52-week high.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.72M, and float is at 8.72M with Short Float at 0.60%.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.