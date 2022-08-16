Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -28.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $9.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $43.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.23% off the consensus price target high of $59.41 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 86.79% higher than the price target low of $30.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is -12.10% and -25.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -29.37% off its SMA200. LU registered -48.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.57%.

The stock witnessed a -18.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.70%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 92380 employees, a market worth around $9.84B and $9.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.02 and Fwd P/E is 3.90. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.81% and -55.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.29B, and float is at 674.58M with Short Float at 3.52%.