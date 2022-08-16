Medtronic plc (MDT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is -7.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.70 and a high of $135.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDT stock was last observed hovering at around $94.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.97% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.20, the stock is 3.11% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -8.23% off its SMA200. MDT registered -25.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.56%.

The stock witnessed a 6.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.28%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Medtronic plc (MDT) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $125.45B and $31.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.48 and Fwd P/E is 15.86. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.80% and -29.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Medtronic plc (MDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medtronic plc (MDT) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medtronic plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 0.74%.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Medtronic plc (MDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARKHILL KAREN L ,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that PARKHILL KAREN L sold 682 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $110.00 per share for a total of $75020.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34946.0 shares.

Medtronic plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Surface Carol A (SVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $105.30 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28502.0 shares of the MDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, WHITE ROBERT JOHN (EVP & Pres. Medical Surgical) disposed off 7,218 shares at an average price of $102.04 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 39,430 shares of Medtronic plc (MDT).

Medtronic plc (MDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.76% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -4.10% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -9.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.