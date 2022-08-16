MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) up 9.38% since start of the year

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is 9.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $16.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -9.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.48, the stock is 6.40% and 21.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 15.36% off its SMA200. MVIS registered -61.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.22%.

The stock witnessed a 10.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.66%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $905.41M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 119.20% and -65.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.10%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -175.80% this year.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.24M, and float is at 164.22M with Short Float at 26.43%.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by oz seval F ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that oz seval F sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $5.94 per share for a total of $7423.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5489.0 shares.

MicroVision Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that BIDDISCOMBE SIMON (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $6.89 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64028.0 shares of the MVIS stock.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading -63.52% down over the past 12 months and Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is -47.04% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -1.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.