NOV Inc. (NOV) on Track to Reach $23.00 in a Year

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is 32.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.46 and a high of $24.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOV stock was last observed hovering at around $18.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.21% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.92, the stock is 7.05% and 4.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -3.76% at the moment leaves the stock 6.69% off its SMA200. NOV registered 35.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.88%.

The stock witnessed a 26.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.47%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

NOV Inc. (NOV) has around 27043 employees, a market worth around $6.97B and $6.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.48. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.37% and -25.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

NOV Inc. (NOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NOV Inc. (NOV) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NOV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.00M, and float is at 364.85M with Short Float at 3.71%.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at NOV Inc. (NOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATTSON ERIC L ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MATTSON ERIC L sold 9,819 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $19.15 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67281.0 shares.

NOV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that MATTSON ERIC L (Director) sold a total of 8,157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $14.53 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68627.0 shares of the NOV stock.

NOV Inc. (NOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 26.14% up over the past 12 months and Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is 16.81% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is 41.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.