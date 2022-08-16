Oracle Corporation (ORCL) on Track to Reach $82.50 in a Year

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is -9.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.76 and a high of $106.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $79.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.21% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -13.01% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.11, the stock is 4.29% and 9.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -1.67% off its SMA200. ORCL registered -12.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.80%.

The stock witnessed a 11.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.16%, and is 3.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 143000 employees, a market worth around $205.52B and $42.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.96 and Fwd P/E is 13.44. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.07% and -25.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.67B, and float is at 1.51B with Short Float at 1.10%.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Screven Edward ,the company’sChief Corporate Architect. SEC filings show that Screven Edward sold 419,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $69.22 per share for a total of $29.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.49 million shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Screven Edward (Chief Corporate Architect) sold a total of 280,826 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $70.84 per share for $19.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.49 million shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, CATZ SAFRA (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 980,000 shares at an average price of $69.80 for $68.41 million. The insider now directly holds 1,118,592 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 0.21% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -11.22% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -11.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.