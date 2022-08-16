PDD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Now

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -12.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.21 and a high of $109.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $48.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.33% off its average median price target of $469.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.81% off the consensus price target high of $711.22 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are 83.07% higher than the price target low of $301.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.13, the stock is -0.57% and -9.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.17 million and changing 4.77% at the moment leaves the stock -7.54% off its SMA200. PDD registered -39.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.78%.

The stock witnessed a -6.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.55%, and is 7.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 9762 employees, a market worth around $65.73B and $14.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.05 and Fwd P/E is 2.90. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.29% and -53.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 190.30% this year.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 910.81M with Short Float at 1.75%.