Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) up 129.99% since start of the year

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is 129.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $33.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $23.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.82% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.29% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.16, the stock is 10.28% and 4.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 25.62% off its SMA200. BTU registered 72.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.08%.

The stock witnessed a 10.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.22%, and is 20.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $3.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.73 and Fwd P/E is 3.92. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.93% and -30.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.80% this year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.00M, and float is at 142.42M with Short Float at 11.49%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spurbeck Mark ,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Spurbeck Mark sold 12,742 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $24.31 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73663.0 shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Hathhorn Marc E. (President-US Operations) sold a total of 18,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $25.26 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61943.0 shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Hathhorn Marc E. (President-US Operations) disposed off 1,639 shares at an average price of $17.04 for $27929.0. The insider now directly holds 101,824 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU).