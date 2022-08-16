Positives for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) as stock gains in recent trading

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is -11.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.31 and a high of $14.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.44% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -38.38% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.07, the stock is 1.77% and 0.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.62 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -4.67% off its SMA200. LUMN registered -8.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.71%.

The stock witnessed a 2.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.49%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $11.38B and $19.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.72 and Fwd P/E is 11.37. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.90% and -23.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.90% this year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 950.63M with Short Float at 15.51%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOFF STACEY W ,the company’sEVP & GC. SEC filings show that GOFF STACEY W sold 128,616 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $14.16 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that CLONTZ STEVEN T (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $11.98 per share for $59880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the LUMN stock.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -17.50% down over the past 12 months and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is -18.45% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -13.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.