Positives for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) as stock gains in recent trading

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) is -50.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $12.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -41.82% lower than the price target low of $3.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is 9.81% and 15.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58.5 million and changing 10.12% at the moment leaves the stock -27.28% off its SMA200. NU registered a loss of -45.20% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 21.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.90%, and is -1.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.72% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has around 6068 employees, a market worth around $20.83B and $2.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.91. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.56% and -61.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.79B, and float is at 2.05B with Short Float at 5.09%.