Positives for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) as stock gains in recent trading

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is -41.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.45 and a high of $61.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $108.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.86% off the consensus price target high of $296.80 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 77.65% higher than the price target low of $68.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.27, the stock is 22.41% and 26.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -18.77% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -74.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.19.

The stock witnessed a 46.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.36%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 8387 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.46 and Fwd P/E is 2.34. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.59% and -75.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 330.66M, and float is at 197.74M with Short Float at 2.45%.