PTON Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Now

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is -62.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.22 and a high of $120.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $13.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -69.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.53, the stock is 28.48% and 30.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.17 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -49.90% off its SMA200. PTON registered -87.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.99%.

The stock witnessed a 59.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.74%, and is 13.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.75% over the week and 10.13% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 7866 employees, a market worth around $4.02B and $3.84B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.60% and -88.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.50% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 333.87M, and float is at 302.45M with Short Float at 12.65%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klingsick Allen J ,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Klingsick Allen J sold 1,456 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $15.01 per share for a total of $21847.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22080.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Klingsick Allen J (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $15.42 per share for $22559.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19643.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Cornils Kevin (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 7,516 shares at an average price of $15.43 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 8,026 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 16.16% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -32.25% lower over the same period. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -19.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.