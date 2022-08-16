RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -59.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $7.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is -6.47% and -18.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -43.73% off its SMA200. RLX registered -68.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.18%.

The stock witnessed a -13.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.04%, and is -1.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 1235 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.89 and Fwd P/E is 7.57. Profit margin for the company is 38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.07% and -78.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 443.55M with Short Float at 4.74%.