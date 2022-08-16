Sea Limited (SE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -59.78% Change This Year

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is -59.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.06 and a high of $372.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $88.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.02% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -49.95% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.97, the stock is 11.78% and 16.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.82 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -38.71% off its SMA200. SE registered -70.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.16%.

The stock witnessed a 30.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.32%, and is 5.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 67300 employees, a market worth around $50.29B and $11.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.43% and -75.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sea Limited (SE) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sea Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.30% this year.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 557.74M, and float is at 358.16M with Short Float at 5.63%.

Sea Limited (SE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -79.39% down over the past 12 months.