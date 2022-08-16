SIX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Now

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -41.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.80 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.66% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -23.95% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.79, the stock is 6.69% and 5.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.42 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -30.56% off its SMA200. SIX registered -42.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.80%.

The stock witnessed a 15.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.13%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.54% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.55 and Fwd P/E is 10.67. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.20% and -47.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.20M, and float is at 85.28M with Short Float at 9.23%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JAFFER REHAN ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that JAFFER REHAN bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $24.41 per share for a total of $6.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.0 million shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Ruchim Arik W (Director) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $24.41 per share for $6.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.0 million shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Ruchim Arik W (Director) acquired 275,000 shares at an average price of $23.28 for $6.4 million. The insider now directly holds 9,750,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -2.41% lower over the past 12 months.