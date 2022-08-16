SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -45.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $9.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $6.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.19% off the consensus price target high of $10.29 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 49.44% higher than the price target low of $6.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.17, the stock is 15.19% and 0.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.51 million and changing 5.67% at the moment leaves the stock -36.91% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -57.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.18%.

The stock witnessed a -0.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.45%, and is 12.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.04% over the week and 11.49% over the month.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $696.54M and $50.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.19. Distance from 52-week low is 49.53% and -66.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SNDL Inc. (SNDL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.40% this year.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 238.02M with Short Float at 10.65%.