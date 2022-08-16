StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -28.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $55.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $63.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.51% off the consensus price target high of $105.34 offered by analysts, but current levels are 60.77% higher than the price target low of $30.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.10, the stock is 19.18% and 28.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -9.71% off its SMA200. STNE registered -77.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.57%.

The stock witnessed a 40.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.76%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 15485 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $1.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.95. Profit margin for the company is -22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.63% and -78.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -251.30% this year.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 308.93M, and float is at 243.48M with Short Float at 9.38%.