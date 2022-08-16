Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is 6.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.47 and a high of $46.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $29.78, the stock is 24.64% and 37.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 23.28% off its SMA200. NOVA registered -12.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.51.

The stock witnessed a 57.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.92%, and is 7.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $346.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.81% and -35.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.60% this year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.55M, and float is at 100.86M with Short Float at 18.10%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berger William J. SEC filings show that Berger William J sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $30.04 per share for a total of $4.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Hultberg Kelseysold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $28.00 per share for $56000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15493.0 shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Berger William J () disposed off 49,656 shares at an average price of $24.58 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 451,142 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is -23.93% lower over the past 12 months.