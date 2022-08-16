Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -37.77% Change This Year

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) is -37.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $13.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TERN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.40, the stock is 97.22% and 97.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.41 million and changing 45.70% at the moment leaves the stock 8.44% off its SMA200. TERN registered -59.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.18%.

The stock witnessed a 73.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 191.39%, and is 109.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.09% over the week and 16.30% over the month.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $111.34M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 203.45% and -68.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.40%).

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.30M, and float is at 23.70M with Short Float at 0.24%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.