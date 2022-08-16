These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for EVgo Inc. (EVGO)

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) is 19.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.28 and a high of $19.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $11.91, the stock is 33.44% and 46.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.62 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 18.50% off its SMA200. EVGO registered 15.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.70%.

The stock witnessed a 64.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.65%, and is 22.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.39% over the week and 9.32% over the month.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $29.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.33. Profit margin for the company is -52.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.57% and -39.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.70% this year.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.55M, and float is at 68.33M with Short Float at 34.67%.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at EVgo Inc. (EVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.