These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NIO Inc. (NIO)

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is -32.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.67 and a high of $44.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $202.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.25% off the consensus price target high of $447.97 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are 85.52% higher than the price target low of $147.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.30, the stock is 6.13% and 3.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.24 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -12.98% off its SMA200. NIO registered -48.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.62%.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.85%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 15204 employees, a market worth around $35.09B and $5.64B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.52% and -51.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

NIO Inc. (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Inc. (NIO) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.30B with Short Float at 4.65%.