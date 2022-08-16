These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) is -46.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.53 and a high of $21.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RKLB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.69% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.61, the stock is 35.33% and 47.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.12 million and changing -6.90% at the moment leaves the stock -22.82% off its SMA200. RKLB registered -37.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.36%.

The stock witnessed a 67.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.80%, and is 21.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.35% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has around 758 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $84.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.25% and -69.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -324.20% this year.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.50M, and float is at 364.10M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times.