Things appear to be looking up for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) is -60.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KIND stock was last observed hovering at around $3.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -26.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is -6.03% and -6.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock -47.66% off its SMA200. KIND registered -69.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.28%.

The stock witnessed a -3.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.96%, and is -18.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.82% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has around 602 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $297.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.53% and -83.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.60% this year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 385.13M, and float is at 152.84M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Greylock 16 GP LLC ,the company’sMember of 10% owner group. SEC filings show that Greylock 16 GP LLC bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $3.06 per share for a total of $4.89 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.04 million shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Sze David L (Director) bought a total of 1,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $3.06 per share for $4.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.04 million shares of the KIND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Sze David L (Director) acquired 1,500,000 shares at an average price of $2.91 for $4.36 million. The insider now directly holds 6,603,364 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND).