TOST Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Toast Inc. (TOST) Now

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is -44.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $69.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $19.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.9% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -0.89% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.17, the stock is 19.12% and 26.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.63 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -21.86% off its SMA200. TOST registered a loss of -30.52% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 37.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.89%, and is 8.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $9.07B and $2.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.96% and -72.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Toast Inc. (TOST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toast Inc. (TOST) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.40% this year.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matlock James Michael ,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Matlock James Michael sold 351 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $15.44 per share for a total of $5420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1217.0 shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Narang Aman (COO & Co-President) sold a total of 1,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $15.44 per share for $16522.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.56 million shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Elworthy Brian R (General Counsel) disposed off 654 shares at an average price of $15.44 for $10098.0. The insider now directly holds 441,047 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).