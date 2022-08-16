VEEE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) Now

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) is 98.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.31 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VEEE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.94, the stock is 122.92% and 157.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.82 million and changing 11.83% at the moment leaves the stock 128.41% off its SMA200. VEEE registered 74.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 116.94%.

The stock witnessed a 192.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 148.13%, and is 93.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.81% over the week and 13.46% over the month.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $31.28M and $18.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.72% and -5.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -213.30% this year.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.00M, and float is at 3.00M with Short Float at 1.15%.