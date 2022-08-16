Volta Inc. (VLTA) down -59.81% since start of the year

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is -59.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $14.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLTA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -96.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is 40.61% and 56.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -35.97% off its SMA200. VLTA registered -70.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.00%.

The stock witnessed a 92.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.15%, and is 12.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.30% over the week and 11.77% over the month.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $445.33M and $36.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 141.80% and -79.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Volta Inc. (VLTA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Volta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -315.90% this year.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.25M, and float is at 111.33M with Short Float at 17.12%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Volta Inc. (VLTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times.