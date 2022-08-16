What should you know before buying stock in JD.com Inc. (JD)

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -15.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.54 and a high of $90.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $57.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $536.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.48% off the consensus price target high of $771.06 offered by 53 analysts, but current levels are 84.38% higher than the price target low of $371.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.98, the stock is -4.50% and -5.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -10.98% off its SMA200. JD registered -14.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.65%.

The stock witnessed a -3.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.31%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 385357 employees, a market worth around $95.63B and $146.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.18. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.03% and -35.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 53 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 9 think it is a “Overweight”. 40 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.20% this year.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 1.21%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -25.56% down over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -50.06% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -84.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.