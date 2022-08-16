Why CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) is -59.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $69.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAW stock was last observed hovering at around $13.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 27.1% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.58, the stock is -41.98% and -34.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing 8.56% at the moment leaves the stock -53.97% off its SMA200. LAW registered -71.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.92%.

The stock witnessed a -32.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.31%, and is -47.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.29% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has around 470 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $131.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.08% and -78.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CS Disco Inc. (LAW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CS Disco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.97M, and float is at 53.48M with Short Float at 6.89%.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at CS Disco Inc. (LAW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lafair Michael ,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lafair Michael sold 48,761 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $29.53 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

CS Disco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Lafair Michael (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,640 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $24.15 per share for $39606.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the LAW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Lafair Michael (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,230 shares at an average price of $18.01 for $22152.0. The insider now directly holds 393,043 shares of CS Disco Inc. (LAW).

CS Disco Inc. (LAW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is 1.42% higher over the past 12 months. Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is -25.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.