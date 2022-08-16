Why Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is -30.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.40 and a high of $98.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MU stock was last observed hovering at around $65.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.18% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -43.78% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.70, the stock is 4.13% and 6.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.66 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -14.20% off its SMA200. MU registered -8.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.92%.

The stock witnessed a 5.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.04%, and is 5.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $68.39B and $32.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.38 and Fwd P/E is 13.03. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.88% and -34.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.20% this year.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 1.10B with Short Float at 3.19%.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARNZEN APRIL S ,the company’sSVP, Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that ARNZEN APRIL S sold 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $76.00 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89172.0 shares.

Micron Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Beard Robert P (SVP, General Counsel&Secretary) sold a total of 266 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $96.17 per share for $25581.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10688.0 shares of the MU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, BHATIA MANISH H (EVP, Global Operations) disposed off 97,107 shares at an average price of $96.02 for $9.32 million. The insider now directly holds 213,099 shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Who are the competitors?

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -32.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.