Why Paramount Global (PARA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is -11.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.15 and a high of $42.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $26.56, the stock is 6.43% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.28 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -15.09% off its SMA200. PARA registered -32.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.67.

The stock witnessed a 6.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.31%, and is 5.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 22965 employees, a market worth around $17.12B and $29.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.63 and Fwd P/E is 16.07. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.73% and -37.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Paramount Global is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.00M, and float is at 584.87M with Short Float at 9.37%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Global (PARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $32.37 per share for a total of $20.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.01 million shares.

Paramount Global (PARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 16.16% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -13.07% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -51.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.