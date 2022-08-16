Why Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is 3.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $36.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.38% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -56.56% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.05, the stock is 16.99% and 31.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -4.54% at the moment leaves the stock 27.63% off its SMA200. SHLS registered -24.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.93%.

The stock witnessed a 54.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.13%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.60% over the week and 8.46% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 697 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $235.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 225.68 and Fwd P/E is 38.24. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.48% and -32.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.21M, and float is at 110.77M with Short Float at 8.88%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Daul Ty P. ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Daul Ty P. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $17.60 per share for a total of $96800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28591.0 shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Peetz Mehgan (General Counsel) sold a total of 4,940 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $15.17 per share for $74940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84809.0 shares of the SHLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Garton Philip A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $22.00 for $2.2 million. The insider now directly holds 27,842 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) that is trading -9.27% down over the past 12 months.