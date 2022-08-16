Why should you keep an eye on AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)?

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) is -28.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMTD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $69.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.77% off the consensus price target high of $69.90 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.77% higher than the price target low of $69.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is -12.56% and 27.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.59 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -17.89% off its SMA200. AMTD registered -60.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.06%.

The stock witnessed a 101.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.95%, and is -24.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.48% over the week and 39.05% over the month.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $876.18M and $108.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.67. Distance from 52-week low is 123.76% and -82.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMTD IDEA Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.51M, and float is at 152.75M with Short Float at 0.24%.