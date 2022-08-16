Why should you keep an eye on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)?

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is 20.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $6.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 64.20% and 101.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.66 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 44.94% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -36.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 64.38%.

The stock witnessed a 133.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 122.22%, and is 41.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.45% over the week and 11.84% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $980.71M and $23.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 210.34% and -42.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.00%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.55M, and float is at 284.59M with Short Float at 16.04%.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARKER DAVID L ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BARKER DAVID L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $16000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13894.0 shares.

Bionano Genomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Holmlin R. Erik (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $3.99 per share for $20037.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5025.0 shares of the BNGO stock.