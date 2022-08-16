Why should you keep an eye on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -26.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $14.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $11.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $8.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.13, the stock is 7.98% and 5.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -22.84% off its SMA200. AG registered -36.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.35%.

The stock witnessed a 18.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.49%, and is -3.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4065.00 and Fwd P/E is 19.83. Distance from 52-week low is 28.84% and -44.58% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.00% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.76M, and float is at 236.66M with Short Float at 6.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading -72.86% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -26.93% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -23.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.