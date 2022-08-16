Why should you keep an eye on HEXO Corp. (HEXO)?

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) is -62.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $3.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HEXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $0.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.33% off the consensus price target high of $0.39 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -116.67% lower than the price target low of $0.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is 26.92% and 20.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.06 million and changing 14.05% at the moment leaves the stock -56.04% off its SMA200. HEXO registered -92.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.76%.

The stock witnessed a 38.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.93%, and is 15.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 8.67% over the month.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has around 1277 employees, a market worth around $146.19M and $187.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.78% and -93.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.30% this year.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Top Institutional Holders