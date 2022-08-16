Why should you keep an eye on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is 8.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.44 and a high of $40.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KDP stock was last observed hovering at around $39.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -10.97% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.95, the stock is 5.17% and 9.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.39 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.59% off its SMA200. KDP registered 15.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.05%.

The stock witnessed a 9.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.36%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has around 27500 employees, a market worth around $56.17B and $13.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.20 and Fwd P/E is 21.70. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.15% and -0.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.30% this year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 838.78M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singer Robert S ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Singer Robert S sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $38.60 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27001.0 shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Milikin Maurice Anthony (Chief Supply Chain Officer) bought a total of 12,979 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $38.93 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77874.0 shares of the KDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, Milikin Maurice Anthony (Chief Supply Chain Officer) acquired 12,979 shares at an average price of $36.72 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 64,895 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 12.70% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 14.54% higher over the same period.