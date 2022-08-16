Why should you keep an eye on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is -47.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $28.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -117.85% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is -3.46% and 3.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.79 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -29.46% off its SMA200. SPCE registered -72.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.11%.

The stock witnessed a -3.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.26%, and is 3.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 804 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $3.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.74% and -75.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.59M, and float is at 207.92M with Short Float at 23.76%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Virgin Investments Ltd ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $19.25 per share for a total of $300.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30.75 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Kreeger Craig S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $25.15 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33346.0 shares of the SPCE stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 10.18% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -27.29% lower over the same period. AAR Corp. (AIR) is 40.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.