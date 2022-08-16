Why Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is 27.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.10 and a high of $42.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $32.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76%.

Currently trading at $31.99, the stock is 0.75% and -6.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.02 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 3.18% off its SMA200. SU registered 66.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.24%.

The stock witnessed a 5.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.97%, and is 5.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 16922 employees, a market worth around $42.48B and $39.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.21 and Fwd P/E is 4.13. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.08% and -25.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.70% this year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.41B, and float is at 1.36B with Short Float at 1.11%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 15.55% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is 65.93% higher over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 62.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.