Will Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) is -79.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $1.41, the stock is -2.83% and -10.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.58 million and changing -12.42% at the moment leaves the stock -69.17% off its SMA200. ASTR registered -87.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.53%.

The stock witnessed a 5.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.59%, and is 9.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.89% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $402.16M and $6.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.49% and -89.62% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 264.56M, and float is at 174.15M with Short Float at 18.97%.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEHMAN MICHAEL E ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LEHMAN MICHAEL E bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $1.34 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.