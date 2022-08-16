Will Athersys Inc. (ATHX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) is -72.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $1.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATHX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is 3.50% and -5.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.37 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -63.30% off its SMA200. ATHX registered -84.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.78%.

The stock witnessed a 22.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.97%, and is -16.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 14.20% over the month.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $73.08M and $8.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.84% and -86.14% from its 52-week high.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.57M, and float is at 244.44M with Short Float at 8.60%.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Athersys Inc. (ATHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Camardo Daniel A. ,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Camardo Daniel A. bought 132,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $0.77 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Athersys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Kola Ismail (Director) bought a total of 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $0.96 per share for $81702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the ATHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Macleod ivor (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.18 for $17706.0. The insider now directly holds 146,583 shares of Athersys Inc. (ATHX).

Athersys Inc. (ATHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading -35.14% down over the past 12 months and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) that is -28.67% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -5.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.