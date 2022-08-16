Will Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is -38.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $53.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.68% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -120.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.01, the stock is 14.34% and 25.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.05 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -25.13% off its SMA200. HOOD registered -78.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.34%.

The stock witnessed a 30.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.99%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $9.32B and $1.34B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.67% and -79.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 874.87M, and float is at 563.33M with Short Float at 7.41%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warnick Jason ,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Warnick Jason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $10.67 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $10.73 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the HOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Tenev Vladimir (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 118,142 shares at an average price of $9.10 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 1,383,006 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD).