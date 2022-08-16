Will Vale S.A. (VALE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -2.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.92 and a high of $20.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.36% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 4.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.41, the stock is 3.84% and -5.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.12 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -12.39% off its SMA200. VALE registered -33.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.90%.

The stock witnessed a 8.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.16%, and is 2.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 74316 employees, a market worth around $66.03B and $54.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.72 and Fwd P/E is 4.60. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.75% and -35.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.10%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 284.50% this year.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.81B, and float is at 4.63B with Short Float at 0.56%.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -25.75% down over the past 12 months and ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) that is -31.89% lower over the same period.