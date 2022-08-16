XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -53.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.01 and a high of $56.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $24.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $241.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.12% off the consensus price target high of $399.76 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are 72.13% higher than the price target low of $84.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.50, the stock is -4.67% and -14.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.46 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -30.42% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -41.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.95%.

The stock witnessed a -20.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.98%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $15.54B and $3.78B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.48% and -58.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 851.35M, and float is at 485.64M with Short Float at 4.22%.