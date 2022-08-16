ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Is Down -14.08% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is -14.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.67 and a high of $91.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $51.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.86% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -26.42% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.57, the stock is 2.06% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -14.29% off its SMA200. ZIM registered 18.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.99%.

The stock witnessed a 8.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.55%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has around 4427 employees, a market worth around $6.21B and $12.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.06 and Fwd P/E is 3.35. Profit margin for the company is 45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.34% and -44.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (60.70%).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 766.20% this year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.91M, and float is at 79.19M with Short Float at 10.43%.