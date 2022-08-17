Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) on Track to Reach $4.25 in a Year

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is -31.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $5.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 68.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is -3.82% and 9.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -5.22% at the moment leaves the stock -20.02% off its SMA200. AEMD registered -64.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.29%.

The stock witnessed a 19.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.81%, and is -3.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 19.34% over the month.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $28.66M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.32% and -78.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.90%).

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.90M, and float is at 22.67M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.