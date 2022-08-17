Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:A Stock Is Going Next

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is -16.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.52 and a high of $179.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $133.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.9% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2.13% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.77, the stock is 2.39% and 7.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -2.03% off its SMA200. A registered -18.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.80%.

The stock witnessed a 15.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.37%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 17400 employees, a market worth around $39.18B and $6.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.02 and Fwd P/E is 24.95. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.00% and -26.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.00M, and float is at 297.96M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCDONNELL PADRAIG ,the company’sSr. Vice President. SEC filings show that MCDONNELL PADRAIG sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $118.62 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17826.0 shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Thaysen Jacob (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 5,879 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $127.43 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88737.0 shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Tang Michael (SVP, General Counsel, and Sec.) disposed off 1,210 shares at an average price of $136.21 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 46,829 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading 35.52% up over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 8.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.