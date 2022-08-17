Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) is -65.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $32.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIRD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is 3.89% and 8.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -44.08% off its SMA200. BIRD registered a loss of -52.91% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 3.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.11%, and is 14.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $696.90M and $300.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.31% and -83.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.20% this year.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.65M, and float is at 95.07M with Short Float at 12.74%.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Timothy O. ,the company’sCo-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Brown Timothy O. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $4.86 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Allbirds Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Bufano Michael J (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $5.17 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58333.0 shares of the BIRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) disposed off 23,500 shares at an average price of $19.27 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 2,981,685 shares of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -31.50% down over the past 12 months.