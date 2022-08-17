AMMO Inc. (POWW) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -12.75% Change This Year

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) is -12.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $7.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POWW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.76, the stock is -8.07% and 3.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.14 million and changing -11.94% at the moment leaves the stock -2.20% off its SMA200. POWW registered -32.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.48%.

The stock witnessed a 6.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.79%, and is -12.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.57% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $547.87M and $240.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.09% and -40.04% from its 52-week high.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMMO Inc. (POWW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.50% this year.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.76M, and float is at 87.29M with Short Float at 13.19%.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at AMMO Inc. (POWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goodmanson Robert ,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Goodmanson Robert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $6.33 per share for a total of $63300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

AMMO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Goodmanson Robert (President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $7.28 per share for $72800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the POWW stock.