AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is -13.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.75 and a high of $129.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMN stock was last observed hovering at around $112.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.39% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.85% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 15.42% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.72, the stock is -8.35% and -4.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -5.70% at the moment leaves the stock -0.29% off its SMA200. AMN registered -3.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.54%.

The stock witnessed a -12.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.14%, and is -7.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.77 and Fwd P/E is 12.62. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.75% and -18.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 359.90% this year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.50M, and float is at 42.93M with Short Float at 10.82%.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagan Mark Christopher ,the company’sChief Information and Digital. SEC filings show that Hagan Mark Christopher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $97.53 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13345.0 shares.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Knudson Jeffrey R (CFO/CAO) bought a total of 5,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $93.30 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5360.0 shares of the AMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, SALKA SUSAN R (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 22,475 shares at an average price of $107.12 for $2.41 million. The insider now directly holds 4,441 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN).

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -14.10% down over the past 12 months and RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) that is 341.20% higher over the same period. Kforce Inc. (KFRC) is -1.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.