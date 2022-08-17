Analysts suggest Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) could spike 34.89% in a year

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is 11.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.89 and a high of $27.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.89% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.55% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.44, the stock is 14.95% and 24.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 14.59% off its SMA200. BLMN registered -10.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.68%.

The stock witnessed a 35.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.58%, and is 9.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has around 82000 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $4.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.91 and Fwd P/E is 8.50. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.51% and -15.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 208.00% this year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.90M, and float is at 85.36M with Short Float at 13.70%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lefferts Kelly ,the company’sEVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Lefferts Kelly sold 8,087 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $20.82 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36626.0 shares.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that SMITH ELIZABETH A (Director) sold a total of 8,869 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $24.00 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the BLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, SMITH ELIZABETH A (Director) disposed off 191,131 shares at an average price of $24.14 for $4.61 million. The insider now directly holds 447,195 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is trading -0.40% down over the past 12 months and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is -5.00% lower over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -37.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.